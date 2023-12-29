AB Core Plus Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CPLS)

AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
AB Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance
CPLS opened at $35.96 on Friday. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $36.12.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AB Core Plus Bond ETF
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
Receive News & Ratings for AB Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.