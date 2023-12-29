AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.36

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.36 and last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 31220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DNB Markets upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 8.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

