Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 84.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,953 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,415,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $154,346,000 after acquiring an additional 126,547 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 315.5% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.93. The stock had a trading volume of 872,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.90. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

