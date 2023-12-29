ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Update

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,500 shares, an increase of 99.8% from the November 30th total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ABC-Mart,Inc. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AMKYF opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.34. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $59.43.
About ABC-Mart,Inc.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ABC-Mart,Inc.
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Apple stock is institutional favorite, but is it overvalued?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 4 beaten-down penny stocks ready to take off
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ABC-MartInc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC-MartInc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.