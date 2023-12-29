ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Update

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,500 shares, an increase of 99.8% from the November 30th total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ABC-Mart,Inc. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMKYF opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.34. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $59.43.

About ABC-Mart,Inc.

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

