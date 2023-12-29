Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 109195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Aberdeen International Stock Down 33.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 7.74.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

