Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Stock Position Raised by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 736,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,848,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 239,907 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,922 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,817,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 64,106 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,908,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 215,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 64,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

FAX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 368,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,211. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $2.92.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

