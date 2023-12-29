ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Raised to $40.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ACAD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,132,323.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,316.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,132,323.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,316.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 16,369 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $359,463.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,019.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,985 shares of company stock worth $1,821,267. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,380,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

