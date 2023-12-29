Accel Wealth Management Acquires 1,611 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,234 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

Shares of DVN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.68. 816,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,972,787. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

