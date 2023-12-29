Accel Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.3% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 136,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 39,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.0 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.31. The stock had a trading volume of 14,378,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,404,984. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.33. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $151.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,239.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

