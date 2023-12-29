Accel Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.66. The stock had a trading volume of 104,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,561. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

