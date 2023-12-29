Accel Wealth Management Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $132.52. The company had a trading volume of 140,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.26. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.41.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

