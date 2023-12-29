Accel Wealth Management Has $611,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Accel Wealth Management grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.2 %

TROW stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.81. The stock had a trading volume of 66,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,448. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

