Accel Wealth Management Has $816,000 Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDV. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 444.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 65,936 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 86.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $1,447,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $1,419,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EDV traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $81.46. 78,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,640. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average is $76.33. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $94.31.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

