Accel Wealth Management Invests $220,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $486.95. 55,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,709. The stock has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $310.00 and a 1 year high of $487.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $451.13 and a 200 day moving average of $439.66.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

