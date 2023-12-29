Accel Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,555 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,391,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,909,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,023,000 after buying an additional 1,144,925 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,325,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,769,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.90. 72,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,530. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1413 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

