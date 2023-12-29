Accel Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $438.13. 416,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,047,370. The stock has a market cap of $350.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $347.19 and a 52 week high of $438.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $413.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.53.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

