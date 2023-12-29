Accel Wealth Management Sells 43 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,700. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.57. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $258.84. The stock has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

