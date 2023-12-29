Accel Wealth Management Sells 7,785 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,711,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,682,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,149,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,572 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,053,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873,994 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,055,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,412,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,587,000 after purchasing an additional 172,922 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. 862,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,969,209. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.