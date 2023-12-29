Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Reduced by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.5% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Accenture by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 81.9% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.8% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 118,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ACN opened at $351.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $355.38.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

