Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

ACRS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. 532,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,600. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.25. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $18.54.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.83% and a negative return on equity of 64.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $30,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,997.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

