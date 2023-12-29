ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Tracy Liu Sells 10,000 Shares

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ACM Research Trading Up 0.9 %

ACMR stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.99 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ACMR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACM Research

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter valued at $68,000. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.