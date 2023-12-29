ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Lisa Feng Sells 7,500 Shares

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ACM Research Stock Up 0.9 %

ACM Research stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.32. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.99 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 231.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ACM Research by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 22,445 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after buying an additional 458,096 shares during the period. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Recommended Stories

