ACT Advisors LLC. Acquires 1,581 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ACT Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.8% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $238.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $188.93 and a 52 week high of $238.74. The company has a market cap of $336.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.