ACT Advisors LLC. Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. ACT Advisors LLC. owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,075,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,104,000 after buying an additional 3,001,725 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 105.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BBMC opened at $85.52 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day moving average is $77.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.03.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.