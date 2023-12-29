ACT Advisors LLC. Has $14.96 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 9.3% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ACT Advisors LLC. owned about 0.41% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $14,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 309,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 69,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 305,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $33.37 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

