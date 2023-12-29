ACT Advisors LLC. Has $15.62 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 9.7% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ACT Advisors LLC. owned 0.34% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $15,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,221,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 400.4% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 28,083 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 229,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after buying an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,556,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.71.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

