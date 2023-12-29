ACT Advisors LLC. Invests $2.19 Million in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.4% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 483,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.