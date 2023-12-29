ACT Advisors LLC. Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ACT Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 0.5% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

KO stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.68. The firm has a market cap of $254.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.