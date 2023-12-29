ACT Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ACT Advisors LLC. owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $16,684,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,682,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,734,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average of $45.16. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $47.69.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.