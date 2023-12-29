ACT Advisors LLC. Purchases 5,237 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for approximately 12.7% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ACT Advisors LLC. owned 0.48% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $20,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,850.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

BATS OMFL opened at $51.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

