ACT Advisors LLC. Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.4% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 270,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 90,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.40 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.52. The stock has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

