ACT Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ACT Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.8% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $238.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $188.93 and a 12-month high of $238.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.87. The stock has a market cap of $336.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

