ACT Advisors LLC. Sells 1,059 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

ACT Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.2% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $219.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.66. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $172.10 and a 1-year high of $219.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

