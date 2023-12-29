ACT Advisors LLC. Sells 1,078 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

ACT Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 0.7% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $157.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

