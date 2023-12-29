ACT Advisors LLC. Takes $1.16 Million Position in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA)

ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ACT Advisors LLC. owned about 0.38% of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLIA. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $461,000.

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FLIA opened at $20.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69.

About Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF

The Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (FLIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex-USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in government, agency, and corporate debt outside of the United States. FLIA was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

