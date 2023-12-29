Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.58

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 6907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Adecco Group AG will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

