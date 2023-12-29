Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.58

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 6907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AHEXY
Adecco Group Price Performance
Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Adecco Group AG will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Adecco Group Company Profile
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Adecco Group
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Synopsys stock: Unsung hero of the AI revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.