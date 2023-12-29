Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Up 116.7% in December

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the November 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.0 days.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

Shares of Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $182.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.98. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $124.30 and a 12 month high of $188.80.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. It operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

