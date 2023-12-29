Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 41000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company markets ZIMED PF, a preservative-free bimatoprost ophthalmic solution. It also develops a range of prescription-free dry eye products under the OPTASE name; and REV-0100 for the treatment of stargardt disease.

