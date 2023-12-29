Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AFMD has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Affimed Stock Performance

AFMD stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.05.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 104.40% and a negative net margin of 638.68%. Analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Affimed by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 26,158 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Affimed by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

