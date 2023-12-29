Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Update

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Air China Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AIRYY opened at $12.65 on Friday. Air China has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $19.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.
About Air China
