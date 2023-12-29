Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Update

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Air China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AIRYY opened at $12.65 on Friday. Air China has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $19.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

