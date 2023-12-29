Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 2,750 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.3 %

ABNB opened at $137.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.29 and a 12 month high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

