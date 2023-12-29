Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Up 1,728.6% in December

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 1,728.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ajinomoto in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AJINY opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.87. Ajinomoto has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

