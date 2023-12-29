Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ) vs. Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Financial Contrast

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fortrea and Akumin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortrea 1 0 3 0 2.50 Akumin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fortrea currently has a consensus target price of $35.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.06%. Given Fortrea’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fortrea is more favorable than Akumin.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortrea N/A N/A N/A Akumin -34.67% -1,249.92% -8.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Fortrea and Akumin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

36.1% of Akumin shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Akumin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fortrea and Akumin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortrea N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Akumin $749.63 million 0.04 -$156.76 million ($2.82) -0.12

Fortrea has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akumin.

Summary

Fortrea beats Akumin on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc., a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum. The Enabling Services segment provides patient access and clinical trial technology solutions to customers that streamline complex randomization and optimize the trial drug supply process. The company offers delivery models that include full service, functional service provider, and hybrid service structures. It also offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations. Fortrea Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to hospitals and health systems across 48 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida. On October 22, 2023, Akumin Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

