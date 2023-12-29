Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYU) Shares Bought by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 comprises about 2.8% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the second quarter worth about $246,000.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALCYU remained flat at $10.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Profile

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

