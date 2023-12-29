Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alexander’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Alexander’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Alexander’s Price Performance

NYSE:ALX opened at $217.49 on Friday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.60 and a 12 month high of $242.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.32. The company has a current ratio of 14.75, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

Alexander’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.