Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.49

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.49 and last traded at C$13.47, with a volume of 22780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.33.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.76%.
In related news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total value of C$388,760.00. In related news, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$2,324,000.00. Also, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 50,000 shares of Algoma Steel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total value of C$388,760.00. Insiders have sold 265,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,142 in the last quarter. 6.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
