Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

ALGN traded down $2.20 on Friday, reaching $274.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,547. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Align Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.