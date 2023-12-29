Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Alps Alpine Stock Performance
APELY stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alps Alpine has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $21.93.
Alps Alpine Company Profile
