AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at CIBC

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALA. BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 target price on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.46.

Shares of ALA stock traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$27.55. The company had a trading volume of 46,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,722. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.04. AltaGas has a one year low of C$21.25 and a one year high of C$28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. AltaGas had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of C$3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 2.1414062 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,150.00. In other AltaGas news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,150.00. Also, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$2,208,910.58. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,059 and sold 147,090 shares valued at $4,021,062. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

