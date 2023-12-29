Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $11.02. 4,740,645 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 3,512,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

ALT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 162.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,219 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,458,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 190,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 2,407.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,344,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 38,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,059,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 462,160 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

